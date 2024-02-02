Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $153,482.22 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of Natera stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
