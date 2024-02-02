NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,242,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 797,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,082,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 116,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

