NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.53% of Kellanova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE K opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

