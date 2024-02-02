NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBI. Roth Capital cut MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

