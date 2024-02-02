New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 11.3 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $371,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 868,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $10,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

