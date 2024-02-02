Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Up 24.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXT stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.