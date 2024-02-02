Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
