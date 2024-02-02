Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Shares of NXT stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.