Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Mizuho

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Nextracker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Nextracker Trading Up 24.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

