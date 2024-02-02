Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.