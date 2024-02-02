NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $630.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

