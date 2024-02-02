NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $630.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $634.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

