Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 565.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 94,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 611,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.