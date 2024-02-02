Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $392.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

