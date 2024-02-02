Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Valerie A. Peters Sells 71,800 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $63.95.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Olin by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.