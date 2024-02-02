Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $91.88 and last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 318955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

