Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,185.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

