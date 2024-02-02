Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

