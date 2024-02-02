Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $192.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.