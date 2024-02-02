Peter Rahmer Sells 1,651 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $15,915.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,378.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Peter Rahmer sold 244 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $2,808.44.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RLAY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

