Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $377.08 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.