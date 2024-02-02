PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

