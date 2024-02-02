PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $205.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 71.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

