QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.70.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

