Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DGX opened at $127.14 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

