Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RTX (RTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RTX (NYSE: RTX):

1/30/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/24/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/22/2024 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – RTX had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

