Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Insider Buys $56,115.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) insider Chuck Ence bought 14,500 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,911. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

