Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Insider Buys $56,115.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) insider Chuck Ence bought 14,500 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,911. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.72.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
