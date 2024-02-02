Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

