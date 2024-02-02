Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 246 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

