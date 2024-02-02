Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 65,417 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 65,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,709,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,796,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,506,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 2.2 %

TKO opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

