Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

