Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PB

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.