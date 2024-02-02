Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,281 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 378.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 285.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.