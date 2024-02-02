Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,689,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

