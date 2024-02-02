Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

