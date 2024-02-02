Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $229.92 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $335.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average is $233.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

