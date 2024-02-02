Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $111.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.