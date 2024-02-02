Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $10.46 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

