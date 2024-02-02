Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.90 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $82.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Read Our Latest Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.