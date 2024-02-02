Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. TheStreet lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.