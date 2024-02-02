Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN opened at $135.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

