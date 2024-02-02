Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 383.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,077 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.