Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 234,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.