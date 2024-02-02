Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.