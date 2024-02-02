Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

