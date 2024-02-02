Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

DLB opened at $84.82 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.