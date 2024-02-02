Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 583,388 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $21.39 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

