Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

