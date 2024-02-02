Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 141 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $467.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

