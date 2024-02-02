Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 198 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $232.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,728 shares of company stock worth $1,641,060. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

