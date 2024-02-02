Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 220 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.